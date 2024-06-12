Left Menu

Irdai Mandates Policy Loan Facility in All Life Insurance Savings Products

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has made the policy loan facility mandatory in all life insurance savings products to meet policyholders' liquidity needs. Irdai also extended the free look period to 30 days and permitted partial withdrawals under pension products for significant life events.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:22 IST
Irdai Mandates Policy Loan Facility in All Life Insurance Savings Products
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) announced on Wednesday that the policy loan facility is now mandatory for all life insurance savings products. This move aims to help policyholders meet their liquidity requirements effectively.

A master circular consolidating all life insurance regulations was issued by the regulator. Among the key updates, Irdai extended the free look period to 30 days, doubling it from the previous 15 days, giving policyholders additional time to review policy terms and conditions.

This update is part of a broader reform initiative by Irdai, focused on spurring innovation and enhancing customer satisfaction. The circular also permits partial withdrawals under pension products for significant life events such as higher education, marriage of children, home purchases, and medical expenses related to critical illnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024