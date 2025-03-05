RBI's Strategic Moves to Bolster Liquidity with $10 Billion Swap and Government Securities Purchases

In a bid to maintain adequate liquidity in the banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared on Wednesday its plans to undertake substantial open market purchases of government securities in the upcoming month.

The RBI's efforts include two separate tranches of Rs 50,000 crore and a crucial USD/INR swap worth USD 10 billion intended to infuse long-term liquidity. This swap, conducted at the end of February, was met with considerable demand.

Scheduled for March 12 and March 18, the open market operations are aimed at further stabilizing the economy. Another USD/INR swap for USD 10 billion is set for March 24, demonstrating the RBI's ongoing commitment to monitoring and addressing liquidity conditions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)