Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi demands strict action over NEET "irregularities"

Amid the controversy in the country over discrepancy in the NEET examination results, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the situation, calling for an investigation and decisive action against those responsible. "Students prepare for NEET exam for years and the paper gets leaked. There are even speculations that the paper was leaked a day before... This has become an ecosystem where coaching centres, and colleges all are leaking the paper together," Chaturvedi stated, expressing concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

"Questions are being raised on the entire system... A free inquiry should be conducted and action should be taken against those who leaked the paper which has shaken the future of lakhs of people... On one hand, the youth is unemployed and on the other hand, when they go to give the paper after working hard, the paper gets leaked, injustice is being done to them," she added, highlighting the immense impact of such irregularities on the aspirations and futures of countless aspiring students. Notably, UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has also written a letter to Education Minsiter Dharmendra Pradhan on the issue of NEET examination results.

"This is to bring to your immediate and urgent attention the concern over the conduct of the NEET UG 2024 exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the further lapses that have been exposed after the release of results on 4th June. There have been concerns regarding the conduct of the exam, the paper having leaked before the exam, decision on awarding grace marks arbitrarily to students," the letter by Priyanka Chaturvedi mentioned. Meanwhile, the Delhi Court on Wednesday issued notice to National Testing Agency (NTA) in a batch of petitions filed by NEET aspirants. Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomaly in question of NEET 2024. A large number of petitions are pending before different High Courts.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has issued notice to NTA and listed the matter on July 5. Advocate Gauhar Mirza and Suriti Chaudhary submitted before the court that there are absolute irregularities. During the matter, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta appeared and submitted that there are multiple petitions in seven High Courts.

"We are seeking transfer of those petitions to Supreme Court. The court may accommodate the time so we may file transfer petition in the Supreme Court," the SG said. He also submitted some matters that were listed on July 8 before the Supreme Court. "We (NTA) are in the process of filing of transfer petition," he said. (ANI)

