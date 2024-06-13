Left Menu

Rishi Sunak's Bold Ukraine Aid Announcement at G7 Summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will reveal up to 242 million pounds ($309.69 million) in bilateral aid to Ukraine during the G7 summit. This support aims to address immediate humanitarian, energy, and stabilisation needs. Additionally, the G7 and EU are exploring ways to leverage profits from immobilized Russian assets to finance Kyiv's future.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 03:20 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce up to 242 million pounds ($309.69 million) in bilateral assistance to Ukraine in the G7 summit, his office said on Wednesday, to support immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs for Ukraine. "We must be decisive and creative in our efforts to support Ukraine and end Putin's illegal war at this critical moment," Sunak said ahead of the summit.

The Group of Seven nations and the European Union are also considering how to use profits generated by Russian assets immobilized in the West to provide Ukraine with a large up-front loan to secure Kyiv's financing for 2025. ($1 = 0.7814 pounds)

