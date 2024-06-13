Injured SOG constable shifted to Government Medical College Doda, doctor says condition stable

Fareed Ahmed, a Special Operations Group (SOG) constable, who was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district on Wednesday, was shifted to Government Medical College Doda for further treatment, where his condition is said to be stable. Initially, he was being treated at Gandoh Hospital in Doda.

The Government Medical College Superintendent, Dr Tanvir, asserted that the condition of the injured constable is stable. Speaking with ANI, Dr Tanvir said, "The patient had a bullet injury. He had bullet injuries in his chest and foot. He is in the operation theatre and is stable."

He further added, "Fareed Ahmed was shifted here at around 11:30 pm (June 12). He suffered blood loss and he will need blood transfusion..." The encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district broke out on Wednesday.

The J-K police in a post on X said, "Today at 20:20 hrs (June 12), an encounter started between security forces and terrorists at Kota Top, Gandoh, Doda. Constable Fareed Ahmed (973/D) of SOG Gandoh was injured during the operation at Kerloo Bhalessa. Encounter ongoing, more details awaited." The fresh encounter broke out following a series of terror attacks that took place in the region in the past few days.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack. The series of attacks began on June 9, when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least 9 pilgrims and left 42 others injured.

In the days following, villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua reported hearing gunshots on Tuesday. This was followed by an attack on a security checkpost in the Chattragala area on the same night. The encounter in Doda led to an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, resulting in injuries to five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO). (ANI)

