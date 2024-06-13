China Eyes Anti-Subsidy & Anti-Dumping Investigations on EU Dairy and Pork
Chinese companies are considering filing anti-subsidy and anti-dumping applications to investigate European dairy and pork imports. This statement was made by China’s commerce ministry, indicating potential trade actions aimed at addressing these issues.
Chinese companies reserve the right to file an anti-subsidy application to investigate European dairy imports and an anti-dumping application to investigate European pork imports, its commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry spokesperson made the comment when asked about such moves.
