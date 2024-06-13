West Bengal: One person arrested for duping people after CID officials conduct raid in Kolkata

One person was arrested for duping people on the pretext of sanctioning loans after a team of Cyber Crime CID officials conducted a raid at Behala in Kolkata on Thursday. The arrested has been identified as Gulfam Saifi (32 years) belonging to Gautam Buddhanagar, Uttar Pradesh.

CID officials said, "A team of Cyber Crime PS CID, WB today conducted a raid in Behala (Kolkata Police) PS Case No. 317/2020 dated October 18, 2020 and arrested one Gulfam Saifi (32) belonging from Gautam Buddhanagar, UP who is the direct beneficiary account holder." CID officials said that the accused was involved in a criminal conspiracy and duped victims on the pretext of sanctioning loans.

CID further said, "He was absconding for a long period of time and subsequently, his warrant of arrest, proclamation and attachment order were issued by Ld. ACJM Alipore Court. He had been in a criminal conspiracy with other associates and duped victims on the pretext of sanctioning loans." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)