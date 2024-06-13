Shimla records highest temperature of season at 30.6 degree celsius: IMD issues heatwave alert

Shimla recorded the highest temperature of the season, 30.6 degrees Celsius for the month of June in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Surender Paul, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, said that the heatwave condition would continue till June 17.

Surender Paul said, "This is the highest temperature recorded for this season for the month of June. An alert has been given for heat wave conditions in Mandi, Una and Sirmaur districts of the state. It is also expected that during the next 48 hours in the state, in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, and Solan, there will be heatwave conditions." He further said that the heatwave conditions would continue for three days.

"The temperatures have increased by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius and the heatwave conditions will continue for three days. After 17, there would be some changes in the weather conditions. After 18, the premonsoon showers are expected," he further said. He further said that pre-monsoon showers will begin on June 18.

"The monsoon has advanced in Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh and Odissa so far, the speed is normal and on the 18th, the pre-monsoon showers will begin and by the 4th week of the month, the monsoon is expected to approach the state. Today a meeting was held with the state government and we have informed about the monsoon forecast," he added. (ANI)

