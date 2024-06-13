Chhattisgarh Champions Aromatic Rice and Tech-Driven Agriculture

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday underscored the importance of advancing aromatic and fine rice cultivation while also fostering the growth of soybean, palm oil, and flowers in the state.

He announced the establishment of a 'Centre for Excellence' to support various crop promotions during a review of the agriculture and horticulture departments' performance.

The chief minister pointed out that Chhattisgarh boasts about 200 varieties of aromatic rice with high market demand, urging officials to provide these varieties to farmers for potential export opportunities.

Sai highlighted that Jashpur district produces large quantities of mango, litchi, and jackfruit, and the region has also initiated tea production. He emphasized the necessity to set up processing units for these products.

Sai stressed the need to promote flower cultivation and develop a state-level project to enhance the cultivation of soybean, apple, palm oil, and tea.

Meanwhile, officials briefed Sai on the upcoming e-girdawari work in Mahasamund, Dhamtari, and Kabirdham districts as part of the 'Agri Stack' program.

A digital database of farmers and land maps will be created, incorporating geo-referencing of farmers' registries and maps. This will facilitate a GIS digital crop survey via a mobile app, streamlining girdawari tasks and making data promptly available for implementing schemes.

