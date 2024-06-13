Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Champions Aromatic Rice and Tech-Driven Agriculture

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called for promoting aromatic rice and cultivating other crops like soybean, palm oil, and flowers during a review meeting. Emphasizing the need for a 'Centre for Excellence,' he highlighted the state's diverse agricultural portfolio and the introduction of tech solutions like e-girdawari for better farming practices.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:36 IST
Chhattisgarh Champions Aromatic Rice and Tech-Driven Agriculture
Vishnu Deo Sai
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday underscored the importance of advancing aromatic and fine rice cultivation while also fostering the growth of soybean, palm oil, and flowers in the state.

He announced the establishment of a 'Centre for Excellence' to support various crop promotions during a review of the agriculture and horticulture departments' performance.

The chief minister pointed out that Chhattisgarh boasts about 200 varieties of aromatic rice with high market demand, urging officials to provide these varieties to farmers for potential export opportunities.

Sai highlighted that Jashpur district produces large quantities of mango, litchi, and jackfruit, and the region has also initiated tea production. He emphasized the necessity to set up processing units for these products.

Sai stressed the need to promote flower cultivation and develop a state-level project to enhance the cultivation of soybean, apple, palm oil, and tea.

Meanwhile, officials briefed Sai on the upcoming e-girdawari work in Mahasamund, Dhamtari, and Kabirdham districts as part of the 'Agri Stack' program.

A digital database of farmers and land maps will be created, incorporating geo-referencing of farmers' registries and maps. This will facilitate a GIS digital crop survey via a mobile app, streamlining girdawari tasks and making data promptly available for implementing schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024