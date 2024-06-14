Left Menu

Tripura's 'queen' pineapples exported to Oman as State's agri-products get more international orders

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath has flagged off a consignment of 600 Kg of queen pineapple for Oman at Agartala Railway Station. The consignment will reach Guwahati and from there it will be flown to Oman.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:04 IST
Tripura's 'queen' pineapples exported to Oman as State's agri-products get more international orders
Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath flagging off a consignment of 600 Kg of queen pineapple for Oman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath has flagged off a consignment of 600 Kg of queen pineapple for Oman at the Agartala Railway Station. The consignment will first reach Guwahati and subsequently be flown to Oman.

Speaking after the flagging-off ceremony on Thursday, Nath said, "We are sending 600 Kgs of Queen Pineapple through Guwahati Express. It will ultimately reach Oman through a flight from Assam. Apart from that, we have orders for sending 5 MT of Queen Variety pineapple to Dubai. The government is in talks with buyers to send a bigger shipment of 30 MT Kew variety pineapples to Holland." Elaborating further on the growing demand for Tripura-grown agricultural products in the national and international markets, Nath said, "I have been in Germany for a visit. After consultation with the sellers over there, we have received orders for Black rice, bird's eye chilli, Kali Khasa, and Black sesame in substantial quantities."

According to the Minister, the buyers'-sellers' meeting being organised in different parts of the country elicited a massive response. "We are going to Indore on June 20 to organise a buyer-seller meet. Earlier we had organised similar events at Varanasi, Delhi and Agartala. Earlier, the price of pineapple used to be around Rs 15 to 16 per piece which has now shot up to Rs 32 per piece deducting the transportation cost. Not only pineapple, products like jackfruit, ginger, wood apple, and betel leaf are also being sent to foreign countries. In fact, before 2018, the government never put such efforts into promoting the agricultural goods of the state. When we saw pineapple as a profit-making crop, we introduced the staggering technique for yearlong production," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024