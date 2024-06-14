Left Menu

Luxury bus catches fire in Pune, no injuries reported

A private luxury bus caught fire near Nashik Phata in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district earlier today. According to the fire department of Pimpri Chinchwad, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

