Kotak Life Unveils Gen2Gen Protect: Safeguarding Two Generations with One Plan
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd introduces Kotak Gen2Gen Protect, an innovative plan designed to provide protection for two generations through a single plan. This unique product incorporates several benefits, including guaranteed premium returns, comprehensive coverage through wellness benefits, and riders such as Accidental Death Benefit and Critical Illness Plus, while also offering specific advantages for women policyholders.
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) has launched an unprecedented protection plan, Kotak Gen2Gen Protect, which secures two generations under one policy.
Offering a 100% guaranteed return on premium benefit for survival, this product allows risk coverage transfer to the child once the parent reaches sixty or sixty-five years old, ensuring continued protection until the child turns sixty.
Comprehensive coverage includes in-built wellness benefits and riders like Accidental Death Benefit, Permanent Disability Benefit, and Critical Illness Plus. Additionally, women policyholders receive a 5% extra death benefit.
Kotak Life's MD, Mahesh Balasubramanian, highlighted the company's focus on innovation and meeting customer expectations, emphasizing the plan's alignment with Indian values of family, tradition, and legacy.
