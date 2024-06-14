Ukraine Boosts Power Imports Amid Escalating Energy Crisis
Ukraine is set to import a record 31,904 MWh of power on Friday following extensive damage to its energy infrastructure by Russian missile attacks. The intensified attacks since March have caused widespread blackouts, prompting Ukraine to turn to large-scale electricity imports from the European Union.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:56 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine plans record power imports on Friday after significant energy infrastructure damage by Russian missile attacks, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said.
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since March, resulting in blackouts in many regions, forcing Kyiv to start large-scale electricity imports from the European Union.
A ministry statement said that the country would import 31,904 megawatt hours (MWh) of power on Friday versus the previous record of 29,796 MWh on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine Under Siege: Renewed Russian Airstrikes Target Energy Infrastructure
Egypt Expands Power Blackouts Amid Heatwave and Maintenance
Uganda's Nationwide Blackout Amid Hydropower Testing
Battling Blackouts: Ukrainian Families Adapt Amid Ongoing Energy Crisis
U.S. Military Thwarts Houthi Missile Attacks