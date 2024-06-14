Manchester United PLC to Invest £50M in Carrington Training Facility
Manchester United PLC announces a £50M investment to upgrade their Carrington training facility. This initiative aims to enhance training conditions and create a winning environment for the team. The upgrade is a strategic move to foster better performance and future successes for Manchester United.
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:11 IST
Manchester United PLC:
* MANCHESTER UNITED TO INVEST £50M IN CARRINGTON TRAINING FACILITY TO CREATE A WINNING ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI Robots Steal the Show at Geneva Summit: From Football to Flood Forecasting!
Uzbekistan Dominates Indian Women's Football Team with Deora's Hat-Trick
FIFA's Game-Changing Support for Women in Football
Mohamed Camara's Suspension Sparks Debate on Homophobia in Football
Asian Football: Weekend Highlights and Milestones