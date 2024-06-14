Left Menu

Divya Drishti: A cutting-edge AI tool for personal identification

Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt Ltd., a start-up established by a woman entrepreneur, Dr. Shivani Verma, after winning the prestigious Dare to Dream Innovation Contest 2.0, has successfully developed an AI tool "Divya Drishti" that integrates face recognition with immutable physiological parameters such as gait and skeleton.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:08 IST
Divya Drishti: A cutting-edge AI tool for personal identification
Representative image (Photo credit: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A start-up established by a woman entrepreneur, Dr Shivani Verma has successfully developed an AI tool "Divya Drishti" that integrates face recognition with immutable physiological parameters such as gait and skeleton. The 'Dare to Dream Innovation Contest 2.0' is a pan-India theme-based contest organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).The innovative solution developed by Shivani Verma marks a significant advancement in biometric authentication technology, offering enhanced accuracy and reliability in identifying individuals.

'Divya Drishti' creates a robust and multifaceted authentication system by combining facial recognition with gait analysis. This dual approach enhances the accuracy of identification, minimising the risk of false positives or identity fraud and has versatile applications across diverse sectors including defence, law enforcement, Corporate and public infrastructure. The AI tool has been developed under the technical guidance and mentoring of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), a laboratory of DRDO based in Bangalore.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, congratulated the startup as well as team DRDO on this achievement. He stated that the development of 'Divya Drishti' under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) is a successful endeavour of DRDO in promoting startups in the defence and aerospace industries to achieve the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. AI refers to 'artificial intelligence', which basically means simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024