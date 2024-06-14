Divya Drishti: A cutting-edge AI tool for personal identification

A start-up established by a woman entrepreneur, Dr Shivani Verma has successfully developed an AI tool "Divya Drishti" that integrates face recognition with immutable physiological parameters such as gait and skeleton. The 'Dare to Dream Innovation Contest 2.0' is a pan-India theme-based contest organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).The innovative solution developed by Shivani Verma marks a significant advancement in biometric authentication technology, offering enhanced accuracy and reliability in identifying individuals.

'Divya Drishti' creates a robust and multifaceted authentication system by combining facial recognition with gait analysis. This dual approach enhances the accuracy of identification, minimising the risk of false positives or identity fraud and has versatile applications across diverse sectors including defence, law enforcement, Corporate and public infrastructure. The AI tool has been developed under the technical guidance and mentoring of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), a laboratory of DRDO based in Bangalore.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, congratulated the startup as well as team DRDO on this achievement. He stated that the development of 'Divya Drishti' under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) is a successful endeavour of DRDO in promoting startups in the defence and aerospace industries to achieve the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. AI refers to 'artificial intelligence', which basically means simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computers. (ANI)

