Chouhan Emphasizes Fertilizer and Seed Availability for Kharif Season

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the timely availability of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides for the upcoming kharif season. He directed officials to ensure quality input supplies and promote technology adoption to boost productivity. Chouhan also highlighted the importance of linking agricultural education with farming practices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:10 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has underscored the importance of ensuring the timely supply of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides for the upcoming kharif crop season, scheduled to start in July. To avoid any supply chain disruptions for farmers, Chouhan pitched for constant monitoring efforts.

During a review of preparedness for the kharif season, which includes the sowing of crops such as paddy coinciding with the onset of southwest monsoon rains, Chouhan instructed officials to guarantee the quality of input supplies and ensure their timely distribution. This directive comes in light of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of an above-normal southwest monsoon, a promising sign for agriculture.

Chouhan further stressed the need for enhanced farm mechanization and the adoption of technology to elevate productivity. He called for the integration of agricultural education with real-world farming practices to optimize the skills of those with advanced knowledge in agricultural sciences. Additionally, the minister advocated for improving the efficacy of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and the adoption of simplified natural farming practices. Officials from departments such as fertilizers, water resources, and meteorology briefed Chouhan on the preparations for the upcoming season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

