Assam: Six arrested for illegal exchange of old Rs 2000 denomination notes in Karimganj

Assam police busted a gang and arrested six people, including two bank officials, who were involved in an illegal exchange of old Rs 2000 denomination notes in Karimganj district. The persons apprehended on Friday were identified as Rakibul Hassan from Barpeta district, Dipjyoti Bezbaruah from Nalbari district, Anwar Hussain Laskar from Hailakandi district, Mohammad Shariful Alam Khan, Jasraj Deka (Branch Manager of Canara Bank, Hailakandi branch) and the loan manager of the same bank branch.

According to sources, the Karimganj district police received information that individuals from outside of Karimganj district were planning to conduct a clandestine exchange involving large quantities of Indian currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination at Ratabari Bazar. Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that, it was reported that one party intended to exchange Rs 2000 notes for Rs 500 notes.

Pratap Das said, "Consequently, an operation was carried out to apprehend the individuals to uncover their true motives behind the exchange of Rs 2000 notes at a time when the Government of India has suspended such exchanges. During the operation, we successfully apprehended a total of 6 people travelling in two vehicles." Das further said that two vehicles were seized while a third vehicle carrying 3 individuals purportedly transporting Rs 2000 notes managed to escape from the scene.

He said, "Furthermore, a cash amount of Rs 50 lakh in Rs 500 denomination was seized from a car, which was occupied by the branch manager, another staff member of Canara Bank, Hailakandi Branch, and a driver. 4 people were in another vehicle. Meanwhile, a vehicle carrying 3 individuals purportedly transporting Rs 2000 notes managed to escape from the scene. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the manager and a staff member from Canara Bank, Hailakandi Branch, brought Rs 50 lakh in Rs 500 denomination for the exchange with old Rs 2000 notes." He further added that the apprehended persons confessed to engaging in the exchange deal.

He further added, "The apprehended persons confessed to engaging in the exchange deal with nefarious intent. The Canara Bank Manager and staff acknowledged their involvement in exchanging Rs 500 notes for Rs 2000 notes to profit 25 per cent per Rs 100." Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the arrested persons were produced before a local court in Karimganj on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)