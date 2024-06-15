Left Menu

Body of man killed in Kuwait fire arrives in Kolkata; BJP's Agnimitra Paul attacks Mamata govt

The Mortal remains of deceased Dwarikesh Pattanayak, who died in Kuwait fire incident, reached at Kolkata airport on Saturday morning. Pattanayak was a resident of the Paschim Medinipur district of the state.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:43 IST
Body of man killed in Kuwait fire arrives in Kolkata; BJP's Agnimitra Paul attacks Mamata govt
West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose pay last respects to the deceased in Kuwait fire tragedy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Dwarikesh Pattanayak, who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy on Saturday morning arrived at Kolkata airport. West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul were among those who paid their last respects to the resident of the Paschim Medinipur district of the state.

Talking to ANI, Sujit Bose said, "The state government will do everything required." Asked about compensation given to victms family, Bose said he will not be able to respond over this."Meanwhile, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and asked the State government to sponsor the education of his teenage daughter.

"We demand from the state government that compensation of minimum Rs 10 lakhs should be given to the victim's family and sponsor the education of the 14-year-old daughter of the deceased who has to appear in the board exams next year." Paul lashed out at the state government for not being able to provide employment opportunities to people in West Bengal which forced them to visit other states and countries looking for employment

"It's true that any mishap that happens in different parts of the country includes migrant labourers from West Bengal. People are going to Bihar and Kerala for employment and to work as labourers. It's a reality that there are no employment opportunities in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee should explain why people have to go outside the state to look for employment," said Paul. Forty-five Indians were killed in a fire at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12.

Among the deceased seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 people from Kerala. An IAF plane carrying the bodies of the deceased Indians landed in Kochi on Friday where where the bodies of those from southern Indian states were given to authorities, and then the plane continued to Delhi's Palam airport.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh who had gone to Kuwait after the incident was on the plane accompanying the mortal remains of the victims. He emphasised that usually it takes 10-15 days, but at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and EAM Jaishankar's request, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those Indian nationals who lost their lives in the deadly fire incident.

"Usually it takes 10-15 days, but at the request of PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those 45 Indian nationals," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024