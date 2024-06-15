Chief of Air Staff reviews Combined Graduation parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal

A Combined Graduation Parade held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force, was reviewed by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today. During the function, the RO conferred the President's Commission on the graduating trainees.

Speaking at the event, he said, "...Tomorrow's conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday's mindset. Architects of new standards would always trump the followers of the old..." The ceremony included the presentation of 'Wings' to the Flight Cadets, officers of the Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, and officers from friendly foreign countries who would be successfully completing their flying training.

Being the culmination of a demanding period of training, the occasion marks the most important milestone in any military aviator's career, a release stated. An enthralling flypast by formations of Pilatus PC-7 Mk-lI, Dornier, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft, as well as aerobatic shows by Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, marked the culmination of the CGP.

AFA, the premier training establishment of the IAF, is the cradle of training for pilots, ground duty and technical officers of the IAF. The Academy formally came into being when the then President of India Dr Zakir Hussain, laid its foundation stone on 11 October 1967. The training at this academy is designed to foster the spirit of camaraderie and promote healthy interaction among officers of every branch, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)