UP: Two members of 'Thak Thak' gang arrested after encounter in Noida

Two members of the infamous inter-state 'Thak Thak' gang were arrested on Friday night following an encounter with police at Sector-129 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said. A motorcycle, two illegal .315 bore local-made pistols, three live cartridges, two spent cartridges, a slingshot with eight iron pellets, a laptop and its bag, two phones, two helmets, and Rs 2,916 in cash were also recovered from their possession, officials said.

According to police, during a routine check by the Noida Expressway Police near Gulshan Mall, officers spotted two individuals riding a motorcycle coming from the wrong side of the road. When signalled to stop, the suspects attempted to flee towards the double service lane of Sector 168. Sensing something suspicious, the police pursued them.

As the police closed in, the pillion rider fired at the officers with the intent to kill. In self-defence, the police returned fire, injuring the suspects. "They have been identified as Deepak Chauhan alias Nikhil, a resident of Govindpuri, South Delhi, and Tarun Saxena alias Tannu, a resident of Dhaulana village, Hapur district. They are members of the 'Thak Thak' gang. Weapons, laptop have been recovered from them," Additional DCP Manish Mishra said.

"They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Separate teams have been made to arrest the other members of the gang," the Additional DCP added. Noida expressway police officials said that the accused revealed that they were targeting parked cars, breaking windows with slingshots and iron pellets to steal valuables like laptops, bags, and wallets.

Further investigations are underway to uncover their criminal history and other details, they added. (ANI)

