Fire engulfs furniture showroom in Lucknow

A major fire broke out in the Indira Furniture Showroom in the jurisdiction of Badshah Nagar Police Station in Lucknow city, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. As soon as the fire broke out, the locals of the area immediately informed the fire department.

Acting swiftly, the officials of the fire department rushed to the site with several fire tenders to bring the blaze under control. Now the situation is under control.

According to the information provided by Mangesh Kumar, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Fire Department, the blaze that engulfed the showroom has been brought under control and no casualties or injuries have been reported. Earlier in the day, a fire was reported inside a shopping complex in the Vasant Vihar C Block market on Saturday morning which gutted at least five shops. However, the situation is under control now.

The fire was reported in 5 shops on the ground, mezzanine, and first floor of the building. The total charred area of the building is 200 square meters. As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firemen worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

Speaking with ANI, the Fire Director, Atul Garg, said, "The fire is under control now and no casualties or injuries have been reported." Amidst the prevailing hot weather conditions, fire incidents have significantly increased in various parts of the nation. (ANI)

