Gurugram traffic police equip personnel with 'AC jackets' to combat heat wave

In an innovative effort to tackle heat waves, Gurugram traffic police have equipped their officers with air-conditioned jackets. These battery-powered jackets feature fans and ice pads, aimed at providing relief to personnel exposed to scorching heat. The initiative is currently in a trial phase.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:51 IST
Gurugram traffic police gets 'AC jackets' to beat the heat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an innovative effort to tackle heat waves, Gurugram traffic police have equipped their officers with air-conditioned jackets. These battery-powered jackets feature fans and ice pads, aimed at providing relief to personnel exposed to scorching heat.

The initiative is currently in a trial phase. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sukhbir Singh said, "Cooling jackets have been provided as samples considering the ongoing heatwave."

Despite the built-in fans working for four to five hours and being rechargeable via readily available charging points, the overall effectiveness of the jackets is still under scrutiny due to these logistical issues. The jackets, designed to keep the upper body cool, received mixed reviews during testing. Some officers found them very comfortable and noted improved performance in their duties. However, challenges surfaced.

"These jackets are heavy. The ice pads melt quickly, lasting only about two hours before needing to be refrozen, which is impractical as freezers aren't accessible on the roads. Moreover, cooling limited to the upper body may cause temperature imbalances and potential health issues," Manfool Singh, a Traffic Police Zonal Officer pointed out. As Gurugram grapples with ongoing extreme heat, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert, the city's traffic police are evaluating the effectiveness of these measures to combat the heat. (ANI)

