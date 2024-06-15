Maharashtra housing authority finds 60 out of 62 hoardings in Mumbai lack approval

A field survey conducted by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on its premises in Mumbai revealed that 60 out of 62 hoardings were installed without the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from MHADA. Following a tragic incident on May 13, where seventeen people died and 74 were injured due to a hoarding collapse amid strong winds and heavy rains in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, MHADA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have taken action.

In a statement, dated June 14, the MHADA said they and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have removed one of the unauthorised hoardings at the Shubh Jeevan Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu Vile Parle. This action follows directives from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to eliminate illegal hoardings across Mumbai, particularly in response to the Ghatkopar incident.

MHADA's Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal, emphasized the importance of citizen safety, stating, ""The safety of the citizens is paramount. We are committed to ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and protecting public spaces from unauthorised structures. This operation underscores our dedication to public safety." In response to the survey findings, Jaiswal added, "The survey identified that out of 62 hoardings, 60 were installed without the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from MHADA."

The BMC has issued show-cause notices to advertisers, requiring them to submit MHADA's NOC within a specified period. Failure to comply will result in the revocation of advertising permits and legal action. (ANI)

