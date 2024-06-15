Chandigarh braces for scorching heat with temperature set to soar to 45 degree Celsius today

Chandigarh is poised to experience extreme heat conditions on Saturday as the temperature is expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius. This prediction comes amid a weather pattern that has seen temperatures significantly above normal, with yesterday's maximum recorded temperature hitting 44 degree Celsius, a departure of 5.0 degree Celsius from the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature for today was recorded at 28.4 degree Celsius, marking a departure of 2.0 degree Celsius from the usual minimum. Conditions are forecasted to be mainly clear throughout the day, with humidity levels remaining relatively low, standing at 32 per cent.

No rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours leading up to today's forecast, indicative of the prevailing dry weather in the region. Residents are advised to take precautions against the intense heat, as clear skies are expected to persist over the next several days.

The seven-day weather forecast indicates that the city can anticipate consistently high temperatures, with maximums ranging from 45.0 degree Celsius to 46.0 degree Celsius until June 18. Starting from June 19, there may be a slight shift towards partly cloudy skies, with a possibility of rain or thunderstorms from June 20th onwards.

As Chandigarh prepares for potentially record-breaking heat, authorities urge the public to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and remain vigilant against heat-related illnesses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)