Severe Snowfall and Rainfall Disrupts Life in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's scenic Lahaul and Spiti districts find themselves under a thick layer of snow following a hefty snowfall that began Monday. The snowy assault persists with light to moderate flurries continuing to blanket the landscape.

As the weather worsens, roads remain blocked and vehicles stand immobilized under snow drifts, bringing transportation to a grinding halt. Senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, shedding light on the situation, attributed the weather chaos to Western disturbances that started on February 25 and extended into March 1.

Another disturbance, according to Sharma, became active on March 2 with its impacts expected to worsen by March 3, especially in Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul Spiti, while Kullu and Mandi brace for heavy rainfall. With weather anticipated to clear by March 5, lower-lying Kullu district battles flash floods and landslides from relentless rains.

The aftermath of the severe weather includes the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority reporting 583 blocked roads, including five national highways, and a crippling 2,263 distribution transformers down, interrupting power supplies. Moreover, 279 water supply schemes face disruption, leaving many without these essential services.

Amidst this turmoil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cautioned residents to adhere to safety guidelines, warning against approaching rivers and streams during the heavy rains and snowfall. The administration has been responsive; orders have been issued to open a power project dam's gates to counteract flood and landslide threats in Kullu.

