Tragedy Strikes Ulakly Village Amid Russian Shelling
Three people were killed and five wounded in Ulakly village, Donetsk, due to Russian shelling. Cluster munitions hit the village, damaging administrative buildings, a private house, a shop, and eight cars, as reported by local governor Vadym Filashkin on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:50 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Three people were killed and five wounded by Russian shelling in Ulakly village in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on Saturday.
The village was hit by cluster munitions, he said on the Telegram messaging app. Filashkin said administrative buildings, a private house, a shop and eight cars were damaged.
