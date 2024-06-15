Islamic Jihad's Stance on Israeli Hostage Return
The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad declared that the return of Israeli hostages hinges on Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, cessation of attacks, and the establishment of a prisoner exchange deal between Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
