Islamic Jihad's Stance on Israeli Hostage Return

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad declared that the return of Israeli hostages hinges on Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, cessation of attacks, and the establishment of a prisoner exchange deal between Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-06-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 16:23 IST
The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad said on Saturday the only way to return Israeli hostages is through Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, ending its attacks and reaching a deal for exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

