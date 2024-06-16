Left Menu

Narayanpur naxal encounter: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets injured soldier

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday met an injured soldier during an encounter with Naxals in the Narayanpur district that took place on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:10 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets injured soldiers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday met an injured soldier during an encounter with Naxals in the Narayanpur district that took place on Saturday. "The encounter which took place yesterday in Narayanpur district claimed the life of one jawan, constable Nitesh Ekka... In the same encounter, two other jawans were injured. I met one of them who got hit by a bullet in his stomach. The other one is being operated upon. I pray to God for his well-being." CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Condoling the death of constable Nitesh Ekka, he said, "May his soul rest in peace. I pray that his family gathers the courage to endure the pain caused by his death. At least eight Naxalites have been killed in an encounter that broke out between Naxalites and security forces in the forests of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday.

The encounter broke out in the Kutul, Farashbeda and Kodtameda areas of the Abujhmad forests. According to officials, Narayanpur-Kondagaon-Kanker-Dantewada District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Forces (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 53rd Battalion were involved in the operation.

Santosh Kumar Singh, Emergency Head of Ramakrishna Hospital, said that both the soldiers who got injured during the encounter with naxals have been identified as Kailash Netam and Lekhram Netam. Earlier on Saturday, a series of IED bombs of 30-30 kg explosives and 1 cooker bomb were recovered by security forces in Bijapur. This was a joint operation of the district force and the Bomb Disposal Squad of 231 BN CRPF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

