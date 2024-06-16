Path to Peace: Putin Open to Ukraine Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogues with Ukraine, provided that credible guarantees are established. This statement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Meanwhile, a global event in Switzerland focused on uniting international perspectives to end Russia's prolonged invasion, notably excluding Russia from the discussions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ruling out talks with Ukraine, but guarantees will be needed to ensure the credibility of any negotiations, Russian news agencies cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.
More than 90 countries took part in a two-day event at the Buergenstock resort in central Switzerland aimed at uniting global opinion on how to end Moscow's 27-month-old invasion.
Russia was not invited to those talks.
