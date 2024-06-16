Prerna Sthal is motivational and inspirational: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that 'Prerna Sthal' is motivational and inspirational and said whoever spends time here will be inspired while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told ANI that the 'Prerna Sthal' will always inspire the coming generations. "I got inspiration by coming to 'Prerna Sthal'...this place isn't any less than a religious place to all Indians...visiting the great leaders, how it can influence us, I witnessed it after coming here...this is motivational and inspirational. Whoever spends little time here will be inspired...," Dhankar told ANI after inaugurating 'Prerna Sthal' at the Parliament House on Sunday.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Om Birla, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, and Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. Om Birla told ANI, "Today, the Vice President inaugurated this Prerna Sthal. At this Prerna Sthal, all the statues of our great revolutionary, spiritual men have been brought together in one place in a respectful manner...The present and future generations will know about the great revolutionary, cultural, and spiritual re-awakening and those who have increased the pride of India in history, how they fought the freedom movement, how they started a new era of India for social, cultural, and spiritual change in the country. People get inspiration from such great men...I think that the Prerna Sthal will always inspire the coming generations."

The statues of great leaders and freedom fighters are installed inside the Parliament House Complex. These great Indians made significant contributions to the history of India, the cultural renaissance, and the freedom struggle. These statues were located at different places in the complex, which made it difficult for visitors to properly see them. Therefore, with the aim of installing these statues in one place inside the Parliament House Complex, the Prerna Sthal has been constructed so that dignitaries and other visitors coming to the Parliament House Complex could conveniently see and pay tribute to these statues in one place.

An action plan has also been made to make the life stories and messages of these great Indians available to visitors through new technology so that they could get inspiration from them, the press release said. It may be recalled that even before this, during the construction work of the new Parliament Building, the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Motilal Nehru, and Chaudhary Devi Lal were shifted to other places in the complex.

Lawns and gardens have been laid around the statues at Prerna Sthal. Here, dignitaries and visitors will be able to easily pay their tributes to them and also take inspiration from their lives through QR codes. After the unveiling of the Shilapatt (headstone) during the inauguration programme, dignitaries will offer floral tributes to the statues. (ANI)

