Assam CM Sarma visits construction site of new commissioner of police office in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the construction site of the New Commissioner of Police (CP) Office at Khanapara in Guwahati on Sunday and took stock of the progress on the project. The Assam Chief Minister also visited the construction site of the New Auditorium in Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, a 5000-seat auditorium on the campus of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara.

"It is about constructing a 5000 sitting capacity a nice model auditorium. I have inspected that. The second project was 800 a sitting-capacity auditorium. That also I inspected. We are also constructing the District Commissioner's Office. I have seen all the projects today and these projects will be inaugurated by April 2025. We are inspecting it routinely," Sarma said. Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister visited the construction site of the New District Commissioner Office in the Rupnagar area of the city.

Meanwhile, Sarma also inaugurated the newly constructed New Judicial Court Building at Bishnu Nagar in the Sivasagar district of Assam on Saturday. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the judicial system in India has undergone a paradigm shift under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He mentioned that instead of the old laws of British colonial rule, the BJP government has introduced laws based on Indian justice in the Indian state.

At the end of the building's inauguration, Chief Minister Sharma interacted with the media, stating that the re-election of five assembly constituencies in the state and panchayat elections would be held according to the Election Commission's schedule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)