Telangana: Mother strangulates own child, disposes body with help of second husband

A mother strangulated and killed her own child near Muthangi village under Patancheru police station limits.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:30 IST
Telangana: Mother strangulates own child, disposes body with help of second husband
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A mother strangulated and killed her own child near Muthangi village under Patancheru police station limits. The mother and her second husband then dumped the deceased body beside the ORR service road near Muthangi village. The accused have been arrested and sent for judicial remand.

According to police, "On June 11 at 9 AM, an unidentified body of a small boy was found in the bushes beside ORR service road near Muttangi Village under Patancheru police station limits. After eloborate enquiry, the body was identified on June 13. The body is of eight year old Karre Vishnuvardhan, son of late Raju Kumar. On enquiry it was found that his own mother had killed him. His mother and mother's second husband Anil were immediately taken into custody for interrogation," "During interrogation it was revealed that the mother had strangulated the child at 5:30pm on June 10. She later convinced the second husband that he had hanged himself and both of them together took the deceased body in their scooty and dumped it beside the ORR service road on the outskirts of Muttangi Village at 11:30 pm on June 10. The accused Karre Swati, age 30 years and Donthu Anil, age 31 years were arrested on the night of June 14 and sent to judicial remand on June 15," Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

