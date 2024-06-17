Fire at honey bee farm in Jammu kills thousands of bees

A massive fire broke out at a honey bee farm in the RS Pura sector of Jammu on Sunday night, police said. According to the locals in the area, thousands of bees were killed as a large number of boxes breeding the bees were gutted in the fire.

Visuals from the incident site showed huge flames spread across a large area. Upon receiving the information, the fire department officials and police rushed to the spot. The officials said that the efforts to douse flames are underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

