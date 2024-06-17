Uttar Pradesh: Several cars gutted in Kanpur car workshop fire, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a car workshop in the Colonelganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur early in the morning on Monday. Several cars were gutted under the blaze.

Firetenders and firefighters were pressed into service to douse the raging flames. As per the Police, the fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported in the incident.

CFO, Kanpur Deepak Kumar said, "Today at 5.56 am, a fire broke out in a workshop in the Colonelganj police station area. 6 firetenders were put into service. The fire was brought under control. No casualty has been reported in the incident." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)