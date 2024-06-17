Uttarakhand: Tribute held for 2013 Kedarnath Dham flood disaster victims

A condolence meeting was held in Kedarnath Dham on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating flood disaster that struck the region in 2013. Organized by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and Kedar Sabha, the event saw participation from the entire Tirthapurohit community, the District Police Administration, and numerous pilgrims.

The disaster, which occurred on the evening of June 16, 2013, was triggered by a series of cloudbursts in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. These cloudbursts caused severe floods and landslides, obliterating several villages and towns. Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies remain unaccounted for to this day.

The Kedarnath Dham flood disaster, which impacted five districts of Uttarakhand on June 16-17, 2013, was exacerbated by the rapid melting of snow and ice on Kedarnath Mountain. This led to the overflowing of Chorabari Lake, followed by its collapse, contributing to the massive flooding that affected thousands. Badrinath and Kedarnath dhams received rainfall on Friday, but pilgrim activities remained robust.

While clouds remained in Gangotri and Yamunotri, the weather has deteriorated and there is light drizzle. Despite the weather, over 22 lakh pilgrims have visited the four Dhams of Uttarakhand so far this season.

Additionally, 70,000 devotees have paid obeisance at Shri Hemkund Sahib and Shri Lokpal Tirtha. In a move to facilitate easier access for pilgrims, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has lifted the previously fixed quota on the number of pilgrims allowed at the four Dhams.

Pilgrims can now register for their visits at registration counters in Rishikesh and Haridwar, enhancing convenience and accessibility. This decision is expected to accommodate more devotees and streamline the pilgrimage process amidst the changing weather conditions.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers. Earlier on June 11, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials in a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday to coordinate with the District Magistrates to improve the Chardham Yatra arrangements. From time to time, senior officials should conduct on-site inspection of travel arrangements, and cooperate with the District Magistrates for better arrangements.

The Chief Minister directed that duties and responsibilities should be determined to form a Yatra Authority. In this case, a meeting should be held with the administration, temples, transports, tour agents and other concerned parties. He said that arrangements for buses up to 42 seats should be ensured on the travel routes. During the meeting, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the backlog of devotees in Rishikesh and Haridwar for the Chardham Yatra has ended. All the devotees who are coming are being registered and sent on the Chardham Yatra. The number of registrations is no longer limited.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of the investments received during the Investor Summit should be expedited. Such investment proposals should be given priority first, which are suitable to the conditions of the state and help in connecting local people with employment. The Chief Minister said that a meeting should be called with the agencies involved in the construction of tunnels in the state under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line and Delhi-Dehradun elevated road and the construction work should be expedited.

Taking cognizance of the news of the injured calling 108 but the phone not being answered after the pickup overturned in Betalkhat, Nainital, the Chief Minister directed the Health Secretary to investigate this matter. He said that if this news is true, then strict action should be taken against those responsible for this. (ANI)

