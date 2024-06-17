BJP's BY Vijayendra blames Congress' "mishandling" for Karnataka's "financial woes"

Attacking the Congress-led Karnataka government over the hike in fuel prices, Bharatiya Janata Party state chief BY Vijayendra alleged that the state's "financial woes" are due to the mismanagement by the Congress party. Claiming that the state enjoyed a revenue surplus when BJP was in power, the BJP leader said "corruption" and "financial mismanagement" by the Siddaramaiah government had impacted Karnataka's financial health.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said, "When the BJP government was in power, Karnataka had a revenue surplus. My question is, in just a span of one year, what went wrong with the present Congress government?" "Due to the mismanagement by the present Congress government in Karnataka and severe corruption, we are facing problems. The financial situation is very bad in the state of Karnataka because of the mishandling of the situation by the Congress government and the CM himself," he added.

Vijayendra further criticized the decision to hike fuel prices, arguing it would negatively impact the people of the state. "The decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hike the prices of petrol and diesel...this decision of the Congress government will cost dearly for the people of Karnataka and it will affect the farmers and lead to an increase in the prices of buses, taxis, autos, and everything, impacting the common man," he added.

Vijayendra announced that the BJP is staging protests across the state in response to the price hike and urged the Chief Minister to reverse the decision. "The BJP is protesting against the decision of the Congress government and we are protesting across the state today. We urge the Chief Minister of Karnataka to roll back its decision," the BJP state president said.

The increase in the price of petrol and diesel comes following an official notification from the Karnataka government, which indicates a revision in the sales tax levied on petroleum products. The price of petrol has surged by Rs 3, bringing the cost per litre in Bengaluru to Rs 102.84, up from the previous rate of Rs 99.84. Similarly, the price of diesel has increased by Rs 3.02, raising the cost per litre from Rs 85.93 to Rs 88.95.

Reacting to the POCSO case registered against his father and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Vijayendra said, "Regarding the new case against Yediyurappa ji, we have trust in the court. He is going before the investigation agency today. Whatever he has to say, he will say it there. Nothing to worry about. He will say everything in front of the SIT." BS Yediyurappa appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for inquiry in connection with the POCSO case registered against him on Monday.

Ahead of his arrival at the CID office, the BJP leader said. "I am going to CID now," said Yediyurappa stating that he will face the inquiry in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) case against him for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The controversy began in March when the victim's mother filed a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, accusing Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her daughter. (ANI)

