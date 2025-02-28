Landmark Verdict in POCSO Court: Justice Served After Nine Years

A special POCSO court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to a man found guilty of kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old cousin. This landmark judgment underscores the ongoing battle against such crimes.

On Thursday, Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh ruled against Deepak Kumar, imposing a Rs 10,000 fine alongside the sentence. His conviction followed a prolonged trial that spanned nearly nine years.

The case was set in motion in October 2016 when the victim's mother lodged an FIR with Shamli police, accusing Deepak Kumar of kidnapping and raping her daughter. Subsequent investigations led to a filed chargesheet, ultimately securing this pivotal verdict.

