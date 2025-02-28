Left Menu

Landmark Verdict in POCSO Court: Justice Served After Nine Years

A special POCSO court has sentenced Deepak Kumar to 10 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old cousin. The conviction, delivered by Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh, came after a nine-year trial, highlighting the persistence of justice in a convoluted legal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:15 IST
Landmark Verdict in POCSO Court: Justice Served After Nine Years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to a man found guilty of kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old cousin. This landmark judgment underscores the ongoing battle against such crimes.

On Thursday, Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh ruled against Deepak Kumar, imposing a Rs 10,000 fine alongside the sentence. His conviction followed a prolonged trial that spanned nearly nine years.

The case was set in motion in October 2016 when the victim's mother lodged an FIR with Shamli police, accusing Deepak Kumar of kidnapping and raping her daughter. Subsequent investigations led to a filed chargesheet, ultimately securing this pivotal verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025