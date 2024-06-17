Left Menu

Delhi: Power outage at IGI airport, no flight operations affected

An electrical power failure was reported at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday. As a result of the power cut, Digi Yatra system and Air conditioning got rebooted and it took another 10 minutes to restore, a senior official at the airport said.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:48 IST
An electrical power failure was reported at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday. As a result of the power cut, Digi Yatra system and Air conditioning got rebooted and it took another 10 minutes to restore, a senior official at the airport said. According to airport sources, the power shutdown was reported in the afternoon for around 10 minutes. Later, it was restored. No flight operations were affected due to the power outage.

"All of the critical operation systems like flight operations and passengers system operations have power backup system and in case of power failure, the entire system shifts of power back system. After the power got restored, certain systems like Digi Yatra system and Air conditioning got rebooted and it took another 10 minutes to restore," said a senior official at the airport. However, no flight operations were affected. It was a minor shutdown at the terminal that was restored immediately, said a senior officer in airport security.

Many passengers have posted pictures and videos of people standing in long queues at the airport due to the functioning of Digi Yatra because of a power outage. Earlier last week, several areas in the national capital witnessed a power outage.

Delhi minister Atishi, while mentioning the reasons behind the same, wrote in a post on 'X', "There is a power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 p.m. This is due to a fire at a sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas". (ANI)

