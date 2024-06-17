Power Outage Strikes Poltava: Over 55,000 Affected
More than 55,000 private and industrial consumers were left without electricity on Monday after power lines in Ukraine's east-central Poltava region were damaged in a Russian air attack, according to the regional governor.
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:23 IST
