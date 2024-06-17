Left Menu

Russian Missile Strike in Poltava: 55,000 Lose Power, Nine Injured

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region injured nine people and led to power outages for over 55,000 consumers. Regional governor Filip Pronin confirmed no fatalities but substantial damage to high-rise buildings and power lines. Rescuers are working to control fires and restore power.

Updated: 17-06-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:35 IST
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's east-central Poltava region on Monday injured nine people and damaged power lines, knocking out electricity for over 55,000 consumers, a regional governor said.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities, Filip Pronin said in a video address from the site posted on the Telegram app. Several high-rise buildings were damaged, he said. Smoke rising from damaged garages could be seen in the background, while rescuers attempted to extinguish fires. Pronin said later that due to damage to power lines, some 53,000 private and 2,400 industrial consumers faced power cuts. Earlier, Ukraine's air force announced a missile alert for the region.

