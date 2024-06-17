Patna DM extends summer vacations in government-run, private schools upto class 8 till June 19

Amid intense heatwave conditions in the city, the District Magistrate on Monday extended the summer vacations of private and government-run schools up to class 8 in the district of Patna till June 19. The order is issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The District Magistrate of Patna, Shirsat Kapil Ashok, issued an order to prohibit all educational activities up to class 8 in all governmental and private education institutes of Patna district. However, the teaching and non-teaching staff are ordered to remain in the school and continue their services.

"Whereas, it has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent heat waves and high temperatures predicted by IMD in the district, the health and life of students are at risk," the order reads. "Therefore, I, Shirsat Kapil Ashok, IAS, District Magistrate, Patna, under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, hereby prohibit the educational activities up to Class VIII in all government and private schools of Patna district. During the said period, the teachers and non-teaching staff of the school will remain present in the school/office and perform their duties. The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f. 18-06-2024 and will remain effective till 19-06-2024. This order has been passed on 17-06-2024 under my signature and the seal of the court," the order stated.

According to the latest data from the Regional Meteorological Centre of Patna, severe heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the city for the next two days. (ANI)

