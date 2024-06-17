Left Menu

BRO restores connectivity in North Sikkim after landslides, 50 stranded tourists evacuated from Chungthang

The first batch of 50 stranded tourists has been successfully evacuated from Chungthang to Mangan after incessant rains wreak havoc in Sikkim.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:45 IST
BRO restores connectivity in North Sikkim after landslides, 50 stranded tourists evacuated from Chungthang
BRO restores connectivity in North Sikkim (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The first batch of 50 stranded tourists has been successfully evacuated from Chungthang to Mangan after incessant rains wreak havoc in Sikkim. BRO deployed multiple heavy machineries and hundreds of labourers to clear numerous landslides on various roads in the Mangan district as approximately 1200-1500 tourists are stranded in North Sikkim.

The unprecedented heavy rains have caused multiple landslides and breaches on roads leading to North Sikkim, such as Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang, and Rangrang-Toong, severing connectivity to the region. The situation became particularly grave after the collapse of the newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang, which was the primary connection to North Sikkim and the Dzongu region.

In a swift response, BRO has cleared multiple slides along the Sanklang-Toong road, making it traffic-worthy for light vehicles. Similarly, the road stretch between Naga and Lanthakhola on the Mangan-Chungthang road has been cleared and made traffic-worthy.

However, significant breaches at traditional slide points Lanthakhola and Rafangkhola have posed ongoing challenges. Heavy equipment has been deployed to restore vehicular connectivity across these points as soon as possible. Meanwhile, a log bridge has been constructed to achieve foot connectivity across these breached areas.

BRO's efforts are focused on rescuing the stranded tourists from North Sikkim at the earliest opportunity. The first batch of 50 stranded tourists has been successfully evacuated from Chungthang to Mangan. The personnel of Project Swastik have defied the odds of inclement weather, coordinating closely with state authorities to facilitate the road evacuation of tourists.In the last three days, Sikkim has witnessed two natural calamities: a landslide in Namchi district in which three people lost their lives, and similarly, a landslide happened on the intervening nights of June 12 and 13 in Mangan district in which six people lost their lives. Around 1,200-1,400 tourists are also stranded in the Mangan district of the state.

State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the families of deceased and promulgated that the government would re-build the destroyed homes. "This is a sad incident, six people have died in the Mangan district, and in Majuwa, due to landslide three have lost their lives and several are injured. Several houses have also been damaged. A total of 67 families have been relocated. I have informed the central government about the extensive losses and have requested immediate funds to aid our response", CM Tamang said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

