DoT calls for proposals under 5G Intelligent Village, Quantum Encryption Algorithm

In a significant move towards Jai Anusandhan, aimed at promoting innovative start-ups in the country and establishing an ecosystem of research and entrepreneurship, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced two significant calls for proposals aimed at catalysing innovation and technological advancement in the telecommunications sector, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Monday. According to the release, these proposals are under the categories '5G Intelligent Village' and 'Quantum Encryption Algorithm' and invite participants from industry, MSMEs, start-ups, academia, and government departments involved in technology design, development, and commercialization of telecommunication products and solutions.

These initiatives underscore DoT's commitment to fostering indigenous R&D, promoting IP creation, and achieving inclusive digital growth across India, it added. These proposals shall be funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the DoT and represent pivotal steps towards harnessing advanced technologies for societal benefit and reinforcing India's leadership in telecommunications innovation.

The 5G Intelligent Village Initiative responds to the pressing need for equitable technological advancement by harnessing the transformative power of 5G technology to uplift rural communities. The call for proposals--From Connectivity Gaps to Smart Solutions: Designing 5G Networks for Rural Innovation--5G Intelligent Villages, aims to address critical pillars such as agriculture, education, healthcare, governance, and sustainability.

The proposed village locations include Dharmaj in Gujarat's Anand district, Ramgarh Urf Rajahi in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Anandpur Jalbera in Haryana's Ambala, Bajargaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Bhagwanpura in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Dablong in Assam's Nagaon, Raosar in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar, Aari in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Banskhedi in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Proposals are invited to enable effective utilization of Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) aspects of 5G in selected villages, showcasing the advantages of 5G connectivity. Proposals can also include plans for establishing 5G connectivity in areas without existing coverage. This initiative aims to unite telecom service providers, sensor manufacturers, CCTV suppliers, and IoT providers on a single platform to explore and exploit the potential advantages of 5G, serving as a hub for research and development in this field.

As per the release, the call for proposals is for developing an India-specific Quantum Encryption Algorithm (QEA) that will represent a cutting-edge approach to securing digital communication channels by leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics. The algorithm should ensure unparalleled security, advanced encryption capabilities, ultrafast and efficient encryption, etc. The DoT is looking forward to collaborative efforts to realise the potential of 5G and quantum encryption for a digitally resilient future, it said.

The Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) has been set up under the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) of the Department of Telecom (DOT), Government of India, to promote the ecosystem for research, design, prototyping, proof-of-concept testing, IPR creation, field testing, security, certification and manufacturing of products, etc. in the telecommunication field. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)