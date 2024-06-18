Putin's Strategic Far East Stopover Before Critical North Korean Summit
President Vladimir Putin made a visit to Russia's far east before heading to North Korea for a summit with Kim Jong Un. This trip to the diamond-rich Sakha region was Putin's first since 2014. He is expected to sign a partnership agreement with the North Korean leader.
President Vladimir Putin made a stop-off in Russia's far east on Tuesday en route to a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, Russian state media said.
Putin's trip to the diamond-producing Republic of Sakha, Russia's largest region by area, was his first visit there since 2014, TASS news agency said.
He was due to hold a series of meetings, including with the regional leader, before flying to North Korea later on Tuesday for talks likely to include the signing of a partnership agreement with the reclusive nuclear-armed state.
