Putin's Strategic Far East Stopover Before Critical North Korean Summit

President Vladimir Putin made a stop-off in Russia's far east on Tuesday en route to a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, Russian state media said.

Putin's trip to the diamond-producing Republic of Sakha, Russia's largest region by area, was his first visit there since 2014, TASS news agency said.

He was due to hold a series of meetings, including with the regional leader, before flying to North Korea later on Tuesday for talks likely to include the signing of a partnership agreement with the reclusive nuclear-armed state.

