Vikram Solar Secures 393.9 MWp Supply Contract for NLC India’s Gujarat Project

Vikram Solar has secured an order to supply 393.9 MWp solar modules to NLC India's solar project in Gujarat. This boosts the total module supply for the Khavda Solar Park to over 1 GW. Chairman Gyanesh Chaudhary emphasized the trust and commitment exhibited through this partnership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Solar has announced an order to supply 393.9 MWp solar modules for NLC India's solar project located in Gujarat. The company revealed that the agreement brings its total photovoltaic module supply to the Khavda Solar Park to over 1 GW.

In a statement, Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar, remarked, ''This purchase order not only signifies NLC's deep trust in our expertise but also affirms our steadfast commitment to excellence.''

NLC India Limited's order underscores the ongoing confidence in Vikram Solar's capabilities within the renewable energy sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

