Manipur Police arrest 3 insurgents, recover weapons

Manipur Police on Friday said that security forces arrested three insurgents from Shantong near Lamlong Village, Tengnoupal District. The arrested individuals are Thiyam Lukhoi Luwang (21) of the KYKL Group, Keisham Premchand Singh (24) of the KYKL Group, and Inaobi Khundrakpam (20) of the KCP Noyon Group.

The arrests followed search operations and area domination conducted by security forces in the hill and valley districts' fringe and vulnerable areas. During these operations, several weapons and explosives were recovered from the foothills of the Gangpijang Hill Ranges in Kangpokpi District on June 16.

The recovered items include one 7.62mm AK-56 assault rifle, one .22 rifle, a 12-inch single-bore barrel gun, two improvised projectile launchers, a Chinese hand grenade, a country-made hand grenade, a 51mm mortar, and 15 rounds of live ammunition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday did a holistic review of the security situation in Manipur in a high-level meeting in the national capital and directed to ensure that "no further incident of violence takes place" in the north-eastern state.

In the meeting, he stressed upon strategic deployment of the central forces to restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur. (ANI)

