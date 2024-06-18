Left Menu

CPI-M leader K Radhakrishnan abolishes 'Colony' term from official records on last day as minister

In a significant move on his last day as Kerala State Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader K Radhakrishnan, who recently won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Alathur, has abolished the use of the term 'colony' from official records.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:30 IST
CPI-M leader K Radhakrishnan (Photo/@K.Radhakrishnan). Image Credit: ANI
Stating that the word colony is linked with slavery and can evoke a sense of inferiority, Radhakrishnan said, "The word 'colony' is associated with slavery and was created by oppressors. It evokes a sense of inferiority among people."

Radhakrishnan also said that the residents of the area can suggest a replacement name. "Instead of naming places after individuals, generic names should be used, and these will be based on the residents' suggestions," he said. He further explained that using a person's name might lead to disputes, although places already named after individuals can retain their existing names.

The order, issued by the Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Development Department, highlights that areas predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribes are currently referred to as "Colony," "Sanketam," and "Ooru." The order notes that these terms can cause disrespect and suggests adopting names that are more acceptable to society. The order also recommends renaming these areas with terms such as "Nagar," "Unnathi," "Prakriti," or other suitable names chosen by local residents. This move aims to foster a sense of dignity and respect among the residents of these communities.

Notably, K Radhakrishnan had resigned after winning the Lok Sabha elections from the Alathur constituency. Radhakrishnan had defeated Congress' Ramya Haridas with a vote margin of 20,111 votes. Radhakrishnan had secured 403,447 votes while Haridas garnered 383,336 votes. (ANI)

