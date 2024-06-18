CM Manik Saha leads BJP's preparations for upcoming Panchayat polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a meeting at the Tripura state office to review the recent Lok Sabha election results and strategize for the forthcoming three-tier Panchayat elections. The meeting was attended by top party leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the future party agenda, with a focus on intensifying grassroots outreach and ensuring BJP's dominance in the state's Panchayat elections. The leadership emphasized the importance of mobilizing all district, mandal, and morcha presidents to strengthen the organizational framework across the state.

CM Saha highlighted the party's resolve to win every Panchayat seat, aiming to expand BJP's influence at the local level. "Our goal is to see the lotus bloom in every Panchayat of the state. We will soon launch a state-wide campaign to achieve this," he stated. The BJP's strategic plans include a comprehensive outreach program to connect with voters, address local issues, and promote the party's development agenda. This initiative is expected to energize the party's grassroots network and build momentum ahead of the elections.

As the Panchayat elections approach, the BJP's preparations and proactive measures signify their commitment to maintaining political dominance in Tripura. The party's leadership is confident that with concerted efforts, they will achieve significant victories across all levels of the Panchayat system. (ANI)

