Delhi Airport Police gearing up for implementation of New Criminal Laws

To ensure this landmark event is a success, a comprehensive training program on the New Criminal Laws is underway at the Specialized Training Unit of IGIA, located at its Mehram Nagar facility.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the introduction of the New Criminal Laws--Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam--from July 1, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Unit's staff is gearing up for their successful implementation. To ensure this landmark event is a success, a comprehensive training program on the New Criminal Laws is underway at the Specialized Training Unit of IGIA, located at its Mehram Nagar facility.

The program aims to fully equip all staff members with the necessary knowledge before the laws take effect, enabling them to serve the public effectively and with minimal inconvenience. The training sessions are divided into four batches, each consisting of approximately 45 participants. Currently, one batch of 45 participants has completed training, with the others in progress. The objective of this training initiative is to empower IGIA's workforce to effectively uphold and implement the new laws, thereby enhancing public safety and security.

Leading up to the implementation, four test FIRs have been registered under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to assess system readiness and functionality. Additionally, IOs at the IGIA Unit have been instructed to download the newly launched 'e-praman' app. This app will facilitate the documentation of photographs, videos, and seizure records at crime scenes. Furthermore, specialized study materials detailing relevant sections, typically applied in routine cases at the IGI Airport Unit, have been compiled and distributed to IOs.

These materials highlight the application of these sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, ensuring IOs are thoroughly prepared for the new legal framework. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

