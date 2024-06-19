Russia Explores Long-Range Weapon Placements with Partners
Russia is in discussions with its closest partners in Asia and Latin America about deploying long-range weapons. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS that they are substantively working on the security situation at various levels. The issue is being raised with several partners.
Russia is discussing with its closest partners the issue of deploying long-range weapons, TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Ryabkov told TASS in an interview that in both Asia and Latin America Moscow has "closest partners" with whom "the security situation is being worked out substantively, not only at the level of exchange of assessments".
"There is nothing in this," TASS cited Ryabkov as saying. "The issue (placement of long-range weapons) is being raised ... with a number of our partners."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab and Chandigarh Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security
Delhi Vote Count Begins Amid Tight Security
Counting of votes for Delhi's seven parliamentary constituencies begins amid tight security: Officials.
High Stakes in Kashmir: Counting Votes Amid Tight Security
High-Stakes Battle in Ladakh: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security